Kyler Murray could do one-year, $1.3 million deal (with Cardinals paying him $36.7 million)

Regular visitors to PFT shrugged at the news that the Cardinals will release quarterback Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. It was a move that was coming for months.

They’ll also shrug when Murray makes his likely next move — a one-year deal for $1.3 million.

With the Cardinals owing Murray $38 million, fully guaranteed, for 2026, Murray can do what Russell Wilson did in 2024. Take a one-year minimum deal, and stick the Cardinals for the balance.

There’s no reason not to do it. Murray would still have massive financial security for 2026, with maximum flexibility for 2027. With the Cardinals entitled to a dollar-for-dollar offset, the fewer dollars Murray takes, the more cap dollars his new team will have.

And if (unlike Wilson) multiple teams clamor for his services, Murray should ask for one other thing: A no-trade, no-tag clause.

The no-trade clause is important, because if Murray is anything but the unquestioned starter for his next team, he becomes a potential target for another team that is willing to give real value for the balance of a bargain-basement contract. (In hindsight, the Steelers should have traded Wilson at or before the deadline, and they should have stuck with Justin Fields for the rest of 2024.)

The no-tag clause would ensure a straight shot to free agency in 2027, with no Daniel Jones-style impediments.