Kyler Murray: I know who I want in draft, but have full faith in guys upstairs

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was more focused on rehabbing his torn ACL than the NFL Draft at this point last year, but he has been keeping close tabs on things as the start of Thursday night’s first round draws closer.

The Cardinals have the fourth and 27th picks in that first round and the first of those selections has been the subject of much conversation over the last few months. With quarterbacks widely expected to come off the board with the first three picks and other teams potentially interested in moving up to take a fourth signal caller, the fourth pick looks like one of the pivotal ones.

Murray did not share whether he thinks Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort should keep the pick or trade it, but he told Fox in an interview that any opinion he has about what the team should do is balanced by confidence in what Ossenfort will choose.

“I’ve put my foot on the table for a couple guys in the past,” Murray said. “It didn’t work out. Obviously, things happen. It is what it is, and we move on. But I got full faith in the guys upstairs. It’s a new regime. Last year, they did a hell of a job. This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it’s been a complete 180 for us. I’m just excited. I know Monti and [head coach Jonathan Gannon] are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team. Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens.”

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has long been seen as the likely choice if the Cardinals stay put at No. 4 and one imagines Murray would be thrilled with that addition. We’ll find out in the near future what the Cardinals decide to do with that and the rest of their selections.