Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. listed as limited in Cardinals practice

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed last Sunday’s loss to the Colts with a foot injury, but he was able to practice on Wednesday.

Murray was a limited participant as the team kicked off their on-field work ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Packers. Murray also practiced on a limited basis last Friday, but was ultimately ruled out after being listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left that loss with a concussion, but he’s progressed enough that he was also a limited participant in practice.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum (rest), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), and wide receiver Zay Jones (knee) did not practice Wedensday. Safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), cornerback Darren Hall (quad), running back Bam Knight (knee), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (calf), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (pectoral), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), and wide receiver Michael Wilson (foot) were limited participants.