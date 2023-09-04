Kyler Murray named one of six Cardinals captains

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season while on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

But whenever Murray returns from his torn ACL, he’ll have a “C” on his jersey.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Murray is one of the Cardinals’ six captains for the 2023 season.

“He’s our franchise quarterback,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “And everything that I want our captains to be, he demonstrates it.”

It’s the fourth consecutive season Murray’s been a captain for Arizona.

Murray suffered his torn ACL late last season and it’s unclear when he’ll be ready to play this season. The Cardinals are set to start either Joshua Dobbs or fifth-round pick Clayton Tune in their season opener against Washington.

The Cardinals will also have linebacker ﻿Kyzir White, safety ﻿Budda Baker, running back ﻿James Conner, left tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries, and linebacker ﻿Dennis Gardeck﻿ serve as season-long captains in 2023.