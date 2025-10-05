Kyler Murray puts Cardinals up 14-3 at end of first quarter

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray used his arm to set up the team’s first touchdown of the day and he used his feet to score the second.

Murray sprinted into the end zone from 12 yards out and the Cardinals lead the Titans 14-3 at the end of the first quarter as a result. It’s his first rushing touchdown of the season and the 32nd of his career.

It looked like Murray threw a touchdown to cap the team’s first possession, but replays showed that wide receiver Marvin Harrison didn’t get into the end zone on a remarkable 43-yard catch while well covered. Harrison has three catches for 79 yards already as he tries to build on a strong close to the team’s Week 4 loss to the Seahawks.

Michael Carter ran for a touchdown a few plays later.

The Titans drove into field goal range on their opening drive, but they stalled out after a pair of incompletions. If their defense doesn’t find a better handle on Murray, Harrison and company, the offense won’t be able to keep settling for three points.