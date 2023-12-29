Kyler Murray will return to practice on Friday

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed the first two days of practice this week, but he should still be out there when Arizona takes on Philadelphia on Sunday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said in his press conference that Murray will practice on Friday and is expected to play against the Eagles.

Gannon noted that Murray has been an active participant in meetings. So even though Murray’s absence from practice could affect him a bit, the quarterback’s playing experience should be able to make up for it.

“He probably met more this week than any other week getting up to speed on things, but he’ll be out there [Friday] and he’ll let it rip,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I’m less concerned than if he was a rookie. He understands what he has to do to give us a chance to win.”

Murray has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,305 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions since returning from tearing his ACL last season. He’s also rushed for 187 yards with three TDs.