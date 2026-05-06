Kyler Murray will wear No. 1 with the Vikings

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be in a new uniform for the 2026 season, but he’ll be wearing a familiar number.

The Vikings announced that Murray will be wearing No. 1 after signing with the team as a free agent in March. Murray wore that number with the Cardinals as well.

There wasn’t much reason to think Murray would be changing numbers and the bigger question in Minnesota remains whether he will be No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart as well. J.J. McCarthy is the other choice for the job.

The Vikings also announced that first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks will wear No. 95 and many other uniform assignments for the 2026 season.