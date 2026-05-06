 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_readerfowler_260506.jpg
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
nbc_pft_18gameseason_260506.jpg
Would players sit one game of an 18-game season?
nbc_pft_robertkraft18games_260506.jpg
Kraft hopes NFL expands to 18 regular season games

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_readerfowler_260506.jpg
Fowler signs with SEA, Reader signs with NYG
nbc_pft_18gameseason_260506.jpg
Would players sit one game of an 18-game season?
nbc_pft_robertkraft18games_260506.jpg
Kraft hopes NFL expands to 18 regular season games

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray will wear No. 1 with the Vikings

  
Published May 6, 2026 04:04 PM

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be in a new uniform for the 2026 season, but he’ll be wearing a familiar number.

The Vikings announced that Murray will be wearing No. 1 after signing with the team as a free agent in March. Murray wore that number with the Cardinals as well.

There wasn’t much reason to think Murray would be changing numbers and the bigger question in Minnesota remains whether he will be No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart as well. J.J. McCarthy is the other choice for the job.

The Vikings also announced that first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks will wear No. 95 and many other uniform assignments for the 2026 season.