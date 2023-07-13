Kyler Murray’s goal is to be back for the season opener

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. So, realistically, Murray faces long odds to be ready for the start of the season.

That isn’t stopping him from trying.

The season premiere of Cardinals Flight Plan is scheduled to air Thursday night on the Cardinals’ YouTube channel, and in pre-released audio of the episode, Murray spoke about his goal to hurry up and get back.

“When you look further down the line, it seems like we’ve got a long way to go. Ideally, I want to be back by Week 1 ,” Murray said in the episode, via Tyler Drake of arizonasports.com. “That’s the goal. At the end of the day, that’s the goal, but I can’t really look that far ahead. Got to take it one day at a time.”

It is Murray’s first interview since his injury Dec. 12 in a game against the Patriots.

“It’s got to be a positive. There’s really no option for it to be a negative,” Murray said of his rehab. “I feel like you get your little grace period as soon as it happens. Let the feelings take over but after that, [expletive], we’ve got to go. Life doesn’t stop; the job doesn’t stop. My ultimate goal is to get better and obviously win Super Bowls. That’s my goal.”

Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He also ran for 418 yards and three scores in his 11 starts.

Colt McCoy is expected to start as long as Murray is out with David Blough, Jeff Driskel and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Clayton Tune behind him.