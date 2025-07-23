Kyren Williams calls it a “no-brainer” to practice even while seeking new deal

Rams running back Kyren Williams would like a contract extension, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.

But not only did he show up to training camp, he’s also enthusiastically planning to participate in practice as his representation and the team continue to negotiate.

He called that decision a “no-brainer” when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s a lot bigger than a contract negotiation,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “To me, it’s putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better. ... Because I’ve got people I’ve got to take care of, putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”

According to head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are planning to sit down with Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Wednesday.

“The ultimate goal in mind is for him to get under contract and finding that sweet spot that fits for that puzzle that we’re trying to piece together as a team and what represents his value for the production and what he means to us,” McVay said. “Those can sometimes be challenging things.”

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft. He led the league by averaging 95.3 yards rushing per game in 2023, playing 12 games with 11 starts. He followed that up by rushing for 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2024.