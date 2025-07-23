 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyren Williams calls it a “no-brainer” to practice even while seeking new deal

  
Published July 23, 2025 09:20 AM

Rams running back Kyren Williams would like a contract extension, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract.

But not only did he show up to training camp, he’s also enthusiastically planning to participate in practice as his representation and the team continue to negotiate.

He called that decision a “no-brainer” when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s a lot bigger than a contract negotiation,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “To me, it’s putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better. ... Because I’ve got people I’ve got to take care of, putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”

According to head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are planning to sit down with Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, on Wednesday.

“The ultimate goal in mind is for him to get under contract and finding that sweet spot that fits for that puzzle that we’re trying to piece together as a team and what represents his value for the production and what he means to us,” McVay said. “Those can sometimes be challenging things.”

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft. He led the league by averaging 95.3 yards rushing per game in 2023, playing 12 games with 11 starts. He followed that up by rushing for 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2024.