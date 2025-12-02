Kyren Williams, Davante Adams are good to go for Week 14

Rams running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Davante Adams came out of Sunday’s game with no concerning injuries, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“Nothing that we expect to restrict guys from being available this week,” McVay said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “We might limit some guys in practice once we see how they come in [Tuesday], but nothing that we expect to affect game statuses for Arizona.”

Williams left the loss to the Panthers with an ankle issue. He played 35 of 52 snaps and had 13 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

McVay said Williams’ ankle was “pretty good,” as the scar tissue from previous injuries made it easier to deal with in-game.

Adams had hamstring soreness but played 39 snaps and made four catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns.