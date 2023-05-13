 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lacrosse player Dox Aitken gets a tryout at Patriots rookie minicamp

  
Published May 13, 2023 03:36 AM
nbc_pft_belichickmacjones_230501
May 1, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Bill Belichick’s remarks about everyone needing to reestablish and prove themselves every year and discuss who the Patriots will start at QB next season.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves lacrosse, and he’s giving a college lacrosse player a chance to earn a roster spot in New England.

Among the players trying out at the Patriots’ rookie minicamp is Dox Aitken, who played lacrosse, not football, in college at Virginia.

According to Doug Kyed of AtoZSports.com, Aitken plays for the Atlas Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League, which was founded by Paul Rabil, a friend of Belichick’s .

Aitken did play football in high school, playing wide receiver, safety and punter, so he’s not totally inexperienced. But at Virginia, he was an All-American lacrosse player.

The Patriots have previously had on their roster Chris Hogan, who played only lacrosse, not football, at Penn State. But Hogan then transferred to Monmouth and played football, so he was more experienced than Aitken. Last year Jared Bernhardt, who won the Tewaaraton Award as the country’s best lacrosse player at Maryland, made the Falcons’ roster . But Bernhardt had also transferred to a small school, Ferris State, to play football before making it to the NFL.

With his lack of experience, Aitken is a long shot to even get a spot on the 90-player offseason roster, let alone get on the field in the regular season. But if there’s a coach who would give him a real chance, it’s Belichick.