La’el Collins wants Jonah Williams to remain with the Bengals

  
Published April 24, 2023 07:07 PM
Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams reportedly asked for a trade after the team signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency. That meant a move by Williams to the right side, something he apparently doesn’t want to do.

If he does stay -- and the Bengals don’t seem inclined to trade him -- then he is expected to compete with La’el Collins for the right tackle spot.

Williams has started 42 games the past three seasons at left tackle. Collins started 15 games at right tackle for the Bengals last season and has 75 career starts at right tackle in his career.

Collins, though, is rehabbing from a torn ACL without a firm timetable for his return. (Collins began his NFL career at left guard for the Cowboys.)

Collins sounds as if he expects Williams to stay, hopes Williams stays and wants him to stay.

“Jonah’s going to be fine ,” Collins said of Williams, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “He’s a hell of an NFL player. He’s a first-round pick. He’s done it.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Jonah with the type of person he is. It’s like every one of these guys in here. To me, man, all it is is we’re going to be better, and we’re going to have depth and we’re going to be deep, and we’re coming, and we’re not stopping.”