Lamar Jackson had 273 passing yards, 122 rushing yards for his 17th career double-triple

Even in defeat on Thursday night, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to show that he’s a unique player in NFL history.

Jackson had 273 passing yards and 122 rushing yards against the Chiefs, recording a double-triple, which is when a player has more than 100 yards in two different statistical categories in the same game. Jackson has more of them than any other player, ever.

Thursday night was the 14th time Jackson has recorded a double-triple in the regular season, and he also has three in the postseason, most recently in last season’s divisional round against the Texans.

With a total of 17 double-triples, Jackson now has more than twice as many as any other player in NFL history. Michael Vick has the second-most double-triples in NFL history, with eight. And Vick played in 149 games in his career to record those eight double-triples. Jackson’s 17th double-triple came in his 92nd career game.

Other than Jackson and Vick, no one in NFL history has more than four double-triples.

With the loss to the Chiefs, the Ravens are now 13-4 in games when Jackson records a double-triple.