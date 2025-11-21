Lamar Jackson has no injury designation for Week 12

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Friday and he’s on track to start against the Jets on Sunday.

Jackson has no injury designation for the game. Jackson is listed with an ankle injury this week and he was listed with a knee injury in Week 11, but also had no designation and played the entire way in Baltimore’s win over the Browns.

Sunday’s game will be Jackson’s fourth since returning from missing three games with a hamstring injury. The Ravens won the first three and have a four-game winning streak overall.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) have both been ruled out and are the only Ravens players with injury designations this week.