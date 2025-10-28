 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson: I told the equipment staff to take the toys out of the Ravens’ locker room

  
Published October 28, 2025 03:42 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’s the one who had ping pong tables and other toys and games removed from the Ravens’ locker room.

The initial report about the Ravens getting down to business during a four-game losing streak said the Ravens’ coaching staff ordered ping pong tables removed. But Jackson confirmed today that he’s the one who did it, saying he told head equipment manager Kenico Hines that anything not directly related to preparing players to play football should go.

“I told Kenico, our head equipment guy, I told him to take all the games, ping pong, turn the TVs off — if we could have taken out the TVs they’d have been out too,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that ping pong tables, game consoles and other diversions were initially provided by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, and that the players appreciated that. But as the Ravens struggled early in the season, Jackson wanted to send the message that they needed to get down to business.

“I appreciate Mr. Steve for putting that in for us but we had to focus,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to say people don’t take their jobs seriously, don’t get me wrong, but I didn’t feel it was the time for that. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Jackson said the Ravens, who snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday, need to keep winning. If they do, having the toys back in the locker room can be a reward next offseason.

“We’re not going to have them the rest of the year,” Jackson said. “We’ll probably have them next year, summer time, OTAs or something, but right now it’s not the focus.”