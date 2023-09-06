Lamar Jackson: I’m back, and I feel like I’m better

Lamar Jackson has not played a regular-season game since Dec. 4 when he injured his posterior collateral ligament. He missed the final five games and the postseason loss to the Bengals with the knee injury.

The Ravens quarterback will be back under center for Sunday’s opener against the Texans.

“I’m back. I feel like I’m better. A hundred percent. So I’m ready to show it,” Jackson said Wednesday, via video from the team.

Jackson has a new contract and a new offensive coordinator, making him more ready than ever for a new season. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has turned over the keys of the offense to the 2019 league MVP.

“Lamar’s his own man,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Lamar is a confident guy, and he’s confident because he’s another guy that works so hard at it. I mean, Lamar has put everything into it. He’s been out here. He’s been studying day and night. He’s been working on all his fundamentals. And he’s ready to go. Like we said last week, he’s ready to be on point with everything he does. I think Todd and he, they get along great. They’ve got to be like that. They are like that. They talk a lot, and we’ll see what happens. It’s not just one game either. We’re talking about a whole season in front of us.”

Jackson said he feels “very comfortable” and “great” about where he is.

The Ravens just need to hope it stays that way. He has missed 10 games with injuries the past two seasons.

Jackson is 49-21 as a starter, and the Ravens should remain contenders as long as Jackson is healthy.