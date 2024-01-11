Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the month for December

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ended the 2023 regular season with a flourish.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 4-0 record in December and ended the month with blowout wins over the 49ers and Dolphins. Those victories made the Ravens the top seed in the AFC and Jackson the favorite for his second MVP award while his entire body of work made him the final AFC offensive player of the month of the season.

Jackson was 79-of-123 for 1,060 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in the four December wins. He also ran 36 times for 247 yards.

The Ravens will return to action in the divisional round of the playoffs and Jackson will be looking to add the Lombardi Trophy to the growing list of his accomplishments this season.