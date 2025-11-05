 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Lamar Jackson named the AFC offensive player of the week for 14th time

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:05 PM

The Ravens got quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup last Thursday and he didn’t waste any time showing them what they were missing during his three-game absence.

Jackson had been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he looked back to himself against the Dolphins. Jackson was 18-of-23 for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win that lifted the Ravens to 3-5 on the season.

The NFL announced that Jackson has been named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It is the 14th time that he has taken that prize.

Jackson and the Ravens will try to continue turning their season around against the Vikings this week.