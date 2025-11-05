Lamar Jackson named the AFC offensive player of the week for 14th time

The Ravens got quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup last Thursday and he didn’t waste any time showing them what they were missing during his three-game absence.

Jackson had been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he looked back to himself against the Dolphins. Jackson was 18-of-23 for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win that lifted the Ravens to 3-5 on the season.

The NFL announced that Jackson has been named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It is the 14th time that he has taken that prize.

Jackson and the Ravens will try to continue turning their season around against the Vikings this week.