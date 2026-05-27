Lamar Jackson on coaching change: Like a breath of fresh air because everything is new

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Wednesday that he was “shocked” to learn that John Harbaugh was fired as the team’s head coach earlier this year, but he’s embracing the arrival of the new coaching staff.

Jackson said that the “atmosphere is smooth” with head coach Jesse Minter, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and the rest of the new arrivals in Baltimore. He also said it’s been energizing to go back to square one with new voices in the room.

“Everything is just new basically besides upstairs,” Jackson said. “Coaching staff is just new and I can say it’s a breath of fresh air because everything is just new.”

Jackson missed a couple of days of voluntary work last week, but he’s been in attendance for more of the offseason program than in previous years and said that all of the changes led him to take a different approach this time around. The Ravens hope that will help the team reach the Super Bowl for the first time since Jackson joined the team.