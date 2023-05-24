 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson plans to be at rest of OTAs to get new offense "down pat"

  
Published May 24, 2023 10:35 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the team’s first OTA session of the offseason, but he doesn’t plan on missing any others.

Jackson joined the team on Tuesday and he was on the field for the first time Wednesday. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team will ramp up Jackson’s workload on that front and he will be moving ahead on getting acquainted with the offense being installed by new coordinator Todd Monken at the same time.

In a press conference, Jackson cited the need to get a handle on the scheme is the main reason why he plans to be at all of the remaining practices this offseason.
“New offense,” Jackson said. “Had to get that down pat before the season rolls in because the season’s getting there. We’ve got a couple months left, but still just wanted to learn the new offense and be with my guys.”

Jackson called the new offense “smooth” and noted that there’s more verbiage to learn than in the past, which is all the more reason why the Ravens will be happy to have Jackson on hand for the rest of the spring.