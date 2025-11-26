 Skip navigation
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Lamar Jackson upgraded to full participant on Tuesday’s injury report

  
Published November 25, 2025 08:48 PM

Two key Ravens were upgraded on their Tuesday injury report.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as a full participant for the session, signaling that he should be fine for the Thanksgiving night matchup against the Bengals.

This week, Jackson has been listed with a toe injury, after previously dealing with knee and ankle issues over the last few weeks.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was also upgraded from a non-participant on Monday’s report to limited on Tuesday.

Running back Justice Hill (neck) was added as a non-participant on Tuesday.

Nose tackle Travis Jones (ankle) was upgraded to a limited participant, and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) was upgraded from limited to full. Receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) remained limited.