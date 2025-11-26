Lamar Jackson upgraded to full participant on Tuesday’s injury report

Two key Ravens were upgraded on their Tuesday injury report.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as a full participant for the session, signaling that he should be fine for the Thanksgiving night matchup against the Bengals.

This week, Jackson has been listed with a toe injury, after previously dealing with knee and ankle issues over the last few weeks.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was also upgraded from a non-participant on Monday’s report to limited on Tuesday.

Running back Justice Hill (neck) was added as a non-participant on Tuesday.

Nose tackle Travis Jones (ankle) was upgraded to a limited participant, and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) was upgraded from limited to full. Receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) remained limited.