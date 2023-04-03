 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lambeau Field will have 24,500 square feet of new LED displays

  
Published April 3, 2023 03:23 PM
nbc_pft_jordanlove_230329
March 29, 2023 07:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on how Jordan Love has progressed while training behind Aaron Rodgers and how Rodgers struggling last season will help Love's transition.

As to the departure of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will distract fans with bright, shiny objects.

Literally.

Via Bret McCormick of Sports Business Journal, the Packers have hired Daktronics to build and to install 24,500 square feet of LED displays at Lambeau Field. The venue will have the highest resolution main displays in pro football, baseball, and soccer.

The precut includes two main video displays, two auxiliary video displays, and 60 concourse displays.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Packers explain that the primary boards at each end of the stadium will grow from 110 feet by 48 feet to 220 feet to 48 feet .

Presumably, the video boards will show not only highlights of Packers games but also out-of-town contests involving their soon-to-be former quarterback -- especially if he has thrown an interception or two while playing for the Jets.