Landon Dickerson agrees to four-year extension with Eagles

Landon Dickerson was not a pending free agent, but the Eagles have still taken care of an important piece of business with their left guard.

Philadelphia announced on Monday morning that the team has agreed to a four-year extension with Dickerson.

A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Dickerson was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has started 46 games in the last three seasons. He played 93 percent of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps in 2022 and 91 percent of snaps in 2023.

Dickerson has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons.