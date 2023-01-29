 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Landon Dickerson heads to training room with arm injury

  
Published January 29, 2023 12:53 PM
The Eagles have lost left guard Landon Dickerson in the fourth quarter.

Dickerson was injured on a 3-yard run by Kenneth Gainwell with 10:52 remaining.

Dickerson remained on a knee on the field after the play, holding his right elbow.

He was checked out on the sideline and then went into the training room.

Andre Dillard replaced Dickerson.

Dickerson has started every game this season and played more than 93 percent of the offensive plays.