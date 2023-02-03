 Skip navigation
Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Robert Quinn among Eagles who missed Friday’s practice

  
Published February 3, 2023 01:15 PM
nbc_bfa_williamsoneagles_230203
February 3, 2023 04:02 PM
Keiana Williams joins the show to discuss some of the public jabs that have been sent the Eagles’ way despite their success this season.

The same players who missed practice earlier this week missed the Eagles’ practice again Friday.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow, resting player), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) did not practice.

Maddox stood on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. He missed three games with a toe injury before returning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles rested eight players Friday, limiting their work.

Cornerback James Bradberry, receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive end Josh Sweat were limited.

The Eagles were required to submit estimated game designations and had no one listed on their status report.