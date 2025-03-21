Lane Johnson: I love the challenge of being an older player

Right tackle Lane Johnson became the longest-tenured member of the Eagles when defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement this week and Johnson is set to hold onto that title for a while.

Johnson signed a one-year extension with the team that puts him under contract in Philadelphia through the 2027 season. It would be Johnson’s 15th season with the team and he said this week that “it’s very possible” for him to be playing at a high level at 37.

Johnson said he loves “the challenge of being an older player” and the work that has to be done in order to remain on the field, especially because ankle issues earlier in his career had left him wondering if he would be able to keep playing.

“You know, a few years ago when I was coming back from all these surgeries, I thought my body was going to start failing or going downhill,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “But I just think with the strength and conditioning program we have here and the stuff we do in the offseason, I feel really good. So, yeah, as long as I’m feeling good and I feel like I can contribute, I think I’ll continue to play. It’s all I’ve really known. I just love my football family. I’m an only child, so my brothers are here and have always been in the locker room, and that’s how I feel.”

Johnson has missed minimal time in the last few seasons and his play has remained strong, so the question may shift from making it to 2027 to whether there’s another contract in his future.

