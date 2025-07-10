Lane Johnson: I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time

With Brandon Graham’s retirement after Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX, Lane Johnson is now the Eagles’ elder statesman.

Entering his 13th season, the two-time, first-team All-Pro offensive tackle is still under contract through 2027. If he plays that long, it would put him in a tie with Graham as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

“Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with, it would be BG. It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said in an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week. “Yeah, it doesn’t feel like [season] No. 13, but here it is.

“I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Johnson has started 158 games and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Eagles over his long career.