Lane Johnson: I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time

  
Published July 10, 2025 10:36 AM

With Brandon Graham’s retirement after Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX, Lane Johnson is now the Eagles’ elder statesman.

Entering his 13th season, the two-time, first-team All-Pro offensive tackle is still under contract through 2027. If he plays that long, it would put him in a tie with Graham as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

“Yeah, if there’s anybody to end a tie with, it would be BG. It’s crazy that we had a number of guys who all stayed together for all these years,” Johnson said in an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week. “Yeah, it doesn’t feel like [season] No. 13, but here it is.

“I still feel young in heart, but you can’t ignore Father Time. I’m still having fun and enjoying what I do. I love being around the guys, competing and it’s just something that I really love doing every minute of it.”

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Johnson has started 158 games and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Eagles over his long career.