Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter banged up for Eagles
Published September 28, 2025 04:03 PM
The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson in the second half. Although they have listed him as questionable to return from a shoulder injury, he has not.
Fred Johnson has replaced him.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter also has a shoulder injury.
He did come back in after being listed as questionable and pressured Baker Mayfield on the Bucs quarterback’s interception in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles lead 31-23 late in the game.