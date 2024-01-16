Lane Johnson: Nobody’s safe after “very embarrassing” end to season

The Eagles couldn’t stop their slide in Tampa on Monday night and that means it is time to see what kind of fallout is coming to Philadelphia.

After a 10-1 start to the season, the Eagles lost six of their final seven games including Monday night’s 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers that featured the kid of offensive and defensive breakdowns that became all too frequent an occurrence down the stretch. That run of play was called “very embarrassing” by right tackle Lane Johnson after the game and he expects there are “probably going to be some changes” as a result of the sudden turn from contender to also-ran in the NFC.

“I’m just sitting and watching,” Johnson said, via Howard Eskin of WIP. “I really don’t know what it’s goin to happen. It’s very frustrating. You see what this team was and you see how the team ended and the slide that we had and there was no stopping. So it’s very frustrating. It’s a wild business we’re in. Nobody’s safe. We’ll see what happens.”

Whether head coach Nick Sirianni is among the changes will be the biggest question for the team to answer and that answer will likely be coming soon given how many coaching searches are already well underway around the league.