Lane Johnson: When Kellen Moore addresses the offense you see what a genius he is

  
Published February 17, 2025 05:15 AM

New Saints head coach Kellen Moore made a big impression on his players during his season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson referred to Moore as a genius for the way he runs an offense, and the impact he made upon joining the Eagles a year ago.

“What matters to me is whenever he gets on the board and talks to us and you really see what type of genius he is,” Johnson said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “So those actions speak louder than words, but he’s able to command a room and he’s a fun personality. . . . There’s a lot of depth to him and he lets, I guess, few people see it, but he takes up a room when he gets under there and is able to be a genius. So that’s how I see it.”

The Saints are a franchise heading in the wrong direction, coming off their worst record in two decades and in very rough salary cap shape. It may take genius-level coaching from Moore to turn them into winners.