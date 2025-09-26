Lane Johnson, Zack Baun off injury report, set to play vs. Bucs

The Eagles officially have some key players available for Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker Zack Baun are among those who have no designated status and are set to play in Week 4.

Johnson (neck) was dealing with a stinger suffered during last week’s comeback win over the Rams. He was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Baun (knee) did not practice Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday and full on Friday.

Fellow linebacker Jihad Campbell (triceps) followed the same schedule.

But cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) is doubtful for the contest. He did not participate on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) and running back Will Shipley (oblique) are off the report and set to play.