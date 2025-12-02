Lane Kiffin claims Ole Miss fan tried to run him off the road

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin met reporters for the first time in Baton Rouge on Monday. And he made a pretty strong claim about fans of his former team at Ole Miss.

Via ESPN.com, Kiffin contends that a Mississippi fan tried to run his car off the road on the way to the airport.

“I think that people get really upset when you leave somewhere because they feel hurt because you’re doing a really good job,” Kiffin said. “They ain’t going to the airport and driving from all over to say those things and yell those things and try to run you off the road if you were doing bad.”

It’s a serious allegation. And it’s something that should be investigated and, if true, prosecuted.

The venom is understandable, and to a large extent unavoidable. Still, it’s hardly a reach to say Kiffin didn’t handle things the right way. He could have waited. Given the amount of money LSU is paying him, they would have waited.

Given that Kiffin wanted to stay and finish the playoff run proves that LSU would have waited. Unless, of course, Kiffin didn’t really want to stay. He may have known they weren’t going to let him stay, prompting him to use the school’s position as a way to take some of the sting out of leaving the Rebels high and dry.

If that was the plan, it didn’t work. Mississippi fans are pissed. Whether one of them is pissed enough to try to run Kiffin’s car off the road isn’t known with certainty. And probably will never be.