Lane Kiffin says he’ll make a decision about his future on Saturday

The Egg Bowl is over. The egg timer is nearly empty.

After Friday’s 38-19 win over Mississippi State, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he’ll make a decision on his future on Saturday.

Kiffin has been recruited by LSU and Florida. It’s believed that he’s deciding between jumping to Baton Rouge of staying put in Starkville.

“I feel like I’ve got to” make a decision by Saturday, Kiffin told reporters, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. He said he has yet to come to a conclusion as to his future.

“Yeah, I haven’t,” Kiffin said. “Maybe that surprises you. But, you know, I’ve got to do some praying and figure this thing out.”

The clock isn’t just ticking. It’s run out. The powers-that-be in Mississippi want an answer.

“There’s a lot [that goes] into it,” Kiffin said. “It’s a hard decision. You guys have them all the time. You’ve gotta make decisions about jobs you take and where you move, and we get paid a lot so I understand we’re under a lot of spotlight and scrutiny.”

At this point, it feels as if anything other than “I’m staying” is “I’m leaving.” Unless, of course, Ole Miss shakes the trees for some more money.

Florida reportedly has shifted its focus to other candidates, which likely means Kiffin has told them they’re out of the running.

And so it’s down to LSU and Mississippi. Kiffin needs to make a decision.

And let’s not be naïve. It’s possible he already knows what he’s going to do — and he’s choosing to exercise his prerogative to squeeze every last moment of intense attention that comes from the lingering uncertainty.