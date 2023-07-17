 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1
MLB: JUL 08 Reds at Brewers
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpirates_230717.jpg
Exciting times in Pittsburgh amid multiple debuts
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_230717.jpg
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1
MLB: JUL 08 Reds at Brewers
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpirates_230717.jpg
Exciting times in Pittsburgh amid multiple debuts
nbc_yahoo_encarnacionstrand_230717.jpg
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_230717.jpg
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laremy Tunsil: C.J. Stroud came in ready to lead

  
Published July 17, 2023 02:32 PM

The Texans have not named their starting quarterback for Week One at this point, but first-round pick C.J. Stroud didn’t let that stop him from acting the part during the team’s offseason work.

As the second overall pick in the draft, Stroud has every reason to believe that he’ll wind up starting ahead of Davis Mills and left tackle Laremy Tunsil said at his youth football camp that the rookie started carrying himself as a leader from his first moment in the team’s facility.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing, It’s not surprising at all.”

The quarterback competition will resume when the Texans start training camp later this month and it’s a good bet that Stroud will wind up being officially anointed the team’s leader before the summer is out.