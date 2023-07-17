Laremy Tunsil: C.J. Stroud came in ready to lead

The Texans have not named their starting quarterback for Week One at this point, but first-round pick C.J. Stroud didn’t let that stop him from acting the part during the team’s offseason work.

As the second overall pick in the draft, Stroud has every reason to believe that he’ll wind up starting ahead of Davis Mills and left tackle Laremy Tunsil said at his youth football camp that the rookie started carrying himself as a leader from his first moment in the team’s facility.

“Man, you should have seen how he came in the building,” Tunsil said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He came in the building already a leader. He voices himself in the huddles. He’s one of those guys that’s like, ‘Yo, I’m going to lead, and y’all just follow me.’ That’s what we’re doing, It’s not surprising at all.”

The quarterback competition will resume when the Texans start training camp later this month and it’s a good bet that Stroud will wind up being officially anointed the team’s leader before the summer is out.

