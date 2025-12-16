 Skip navigation
Laremy Tunsil listed as out of Tuesday's practice

  
Published December 16, 2025 06:33 PM

The Commanders’ first injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Eagles includes left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil was listed as out of practice due to an oblique injury. Tunsil has started every game for Washington this season.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (concussion), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), defensive tackle Daron Payne (rest), linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee, rest), and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) were also out of practice.

Tackle George Fant (knee), defensive end Drake Jackson (groin, knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (rib), and running back Chris Rodriguez (groin) were listed as full participants. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) was a limited participant, but he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.