Laremy Tunsil will not play for Commanders vs. Eagles on Saturday

Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play on Saturday against the Eagles.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn announced today that Tunsil has been ruled out with an oblique injury.

The Commanders acquired Tunsil in an offseason trade with the Texans, and he has started every game for them this season.

It’s unclear whether Tunsil’s injury is serious enough to shut him down for the remainder of the season. It’s also unclear whether Tunsil has a future in Washington. His salary cap number for next season is $24.95 million, but none of his remaining salary is guaranteed, and the Commanders could save most of that cap space by cutting him.