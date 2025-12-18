 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laremy Tunsil will not play for Commanders vs. Eagles on Saturday

  
Published December 18, 2025 12:35 PM

Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil will not play on Saturday against the Eagles.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn announced today that Tunsil has been ruled out with an oblique injury.

The Commanders acquired Tunsil in an offseason trade with the Texans, and he has started every game for them this season.

It’s unclear whether Tunsil’s injury is serious enough to shut him down for the remainder of the season. It’s also unclear whether Tunsil has a future in Washington. His salary cap number for next season is $24.95 million, but none of his remaining salary is guaranteed, and the Commanders could save most of that cap space by cutting him.