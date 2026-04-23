Late surge of bets has Sonny Styles favored to go No. 4 overall

Throughout the pre-draft process, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been widely expected to go to the Titans with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Not anymore.

A late surge of bets has come in on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who is now favored over Love to go fourth overall at some sports books.

Styles could make sense because he’s an ideal fit for the defensive scheme preferred by first-year Titans head coach Robert Saleh. As Saleh looks to rebuild the Titans, he may think a linebacker can do more for his defense than a running back could do for his offense.

At the same time, there’s also talk that Love could be off the board when the Titans pick: Love’s odds to go No. 3 overall are now second only to Arvell Reese’s odds.

We all know the Raiders are going to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but after that it’s wide open from No. 2 on down. And that includes the possibility of the Titans taking Styles in what would be a surprise, but not a betting upset.