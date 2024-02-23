Lavonte David: I want to retire a Buc, but it’s got to be a mutual thing

Linebacker Lavonte David signed a one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers last offseason and it sounds like a repeat of that would suit him just fine this offseason.

David has spent his entire 12-year NFL career in Tampa and he said on WDAE that he has come to love just about everything about the city, organization, and community over that time. He also said that he has no desire to leave until it is time for him to call it a career, but noted that it will take two to tango when it comes to getting a contract done.

“Of course, I would want to do that. I would want to stay a Buc for the rest of my career as long as I play,” David said. “I do want to retire a Buc, but, you know, it’s just got to be a mutual thing.”

David turned 34 in January and the end of his playing days may not be too far down the line, but his play in 2023 — 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble — suggests he’ll be a plus to the defense for the Bucs or someone else in the immediate future.