 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lavonte David on Bucs O: They’re giving us great looks, something we haven’t seen in a while

  
Published June 20, 2023 07:46 AM
FHqUDc0TiYH8
June 13, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Buccaneers' announcement to bring back the Creamsicle jerseys for their October 15 matchup against the Lions.

The Buccaneers are implementing a new offense for 2023 under coordinator Dave Canales and veteran linebacker Lavonte David has noticed the changes.

At Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp last week, David said there are some significant differences in the team’s new scheme from what was first implemented under former head coach Bruce Arians and continued under former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“It’s different,” David said, via quotes distributed by the team. “There’s a lot of movement going around, a lot of different personnel [groups], a lot of different looks that they’re giving us. It gives us a chance to communicate defensively and adjust on the fly.

“They’re giving us great looks, something that we haven’t seen in a while. B.A.'s offense is more taking deep shots down the field, this offense is taking what the defense gives them. It’s been really competitive out there the past couple of days.”

The Bucs struggled offensively throughout last season, ultimately finishing 15th in yards but 25th in points scored. While the club led the league in passing attempts, Tampa Bay was last in all major rushing categories — which was a significant reason for the lack of success.

Things are inherently going to look different for the Bucs O without Tom Brady behind center. But a new, effective scheme will be a boost to whoever ends up winning the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.