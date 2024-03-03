Lawyer: Ariel Young’s family is “horrified” by the commutation of Britt Reid’s sentence

On Friday, Missouri governor Mike Parsons commuted the sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid. On Saturday, the family of the five-year-old girl who was seriously injured in an accident caused by Reid while he was legally impaired sounded off.

Via Emily Shugerman of The Daily Beast, the attorney representing the the parents of Ariel Young said the family is “horrified” by the development.

“The family is disgusted, I am disgusted, and I believe . . . that the majority of the people in the state of Missouri are disgusted by the governor’s actions,” lawyer Tom Porto told Shugerman.

“If you drink and drive and you put a little girl in a coma… you should have to serve the entire sentence that a judge of this state gave you.”

Ariel Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, provided a statement through Porto: “How would the governor feel if this was his daughter? . . . It seems the laws don’t apply equally to the haves and have nots. The haves get favors. The have nots serve their sentence.”

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will be on house arrest through October 31, 2025. He has been released from prison well before his three-year sentence expired.