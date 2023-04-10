Lawyer suggests Dwayne Haskins was “targeted and drugged” as part of “blackmail and robbery conspiracy”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lawyer suggests Dwayne Haskins was “targeted and drugged” as part of “blackmail and robbery conspiracy”

  
Published April 10, 2023 06:18 AM
nbc_pft_haskinsgonetoosoon_220411
April 11, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the challenges young NFL players face, specifically in Dwayne Haskins' case, and why it’s important to view players as people, not pawns on fantasy teams.

One year ago yesterday, NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck on a highway in Miami. Many questions remain regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. His family is now trying to get answers.

In a statement issued to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, attorney Rick Ellsley alleges that the driver of the dump truck bears responsibility for the accident. Buried in the lengthy statement is a separate -- and eye-popping -- contention.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” Ellsley contends. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from his shortly before his death.”

Ellsley adds that the lawsuit becomes “an important step in the process of uncovering the compete truth about this tragedy.”

Whatever the truth may be, here’s hoping it becomes fully uncovered. Whether the truck driver is responsible for the collision and/or whether someone else is responsible for drugging Haskins as part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” become critical elements that must be explored.

As to the latter, it shouldn’t simply be the subject of a civil lawsuit. If Haskins was targeted and drugged, and if that drugging contributed to his death, there should be a criminal investigation, too.