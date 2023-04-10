Lawyer suggests Dwayne Haskins was “targeted and drugged” as part of “blackmail and robbery conspiracy”

One year ago yesterday, NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck on a highway in Miami. Many questions remain regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident. His family is now trying to get answers.

In a statement issued to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, attorney Rick Ellsley alleges that the driver of the dump truck bears responsibility for the accident. Buried in the lengthy statement is a separate -- and eye-popping -- contention.

“It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy,” Ellsley contends. “In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from his shortly before his death.”

Ellsley adds that the lawsuit becomes “an important step in the process of uncovering the compete truth about this tragedy.”

Whatever the truth may be, here’s hoping it becomes fully uncovered. Whether the truck driver is responsible for the collision and/or whether someone else is responsible for drugging Haskins as part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” become critical elements that must be explored.

As to the latter, it shouldn’t simply be the subject of a civil lawsuit. If Haskins was targeted and drugged, and if that drugging contributed to his death, there should be a criminal investigation, too.