LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward remain out of practice

The Texans were missing five defensive starters on Sunday against the Packers. Two of those aren’t back at practice and another remains suspended.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Ward has missed the past two games, and Al-Shaair missed Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Mario Edwards has served only one game of his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Receivers Steven Sims (back) and Robert Woods (foot) also did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (chest), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were limited.

To’oTo’o and Lassiter were inactive with their injuries in Week 7 but are trending in the right direction to return this week.