 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward remain out of practice

  
Published October 23, 2024 05:30 PM

The Texans were missing five defensive starters on Sunday against the Packers. Two of those aren’t back at practice and another remains suspended.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Ward has missed the past two games, and Al-Shaair missed Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Mario Edwards has served only one game of his four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Receivers Steven Sims (back) and Robert Woods (foot) also did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (chest), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were limited.

To’oTo’o and Lassiter were inactive with their injuries in Week 7 but are trending in the right direction to return this week.