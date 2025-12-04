 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
LB Carson Schwesinger named defensive rookie of the month

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:26 PM

Myles Garrett wasn’t the only monthly award winner from Cleveland in November.

The league has named linebacker Carson Schwesinger its defensive rookie of the month.

Schwesinger led all rookies with 39 total tackles and six tackles for loss in November, despite the Browns playing four games.

Schwesinger is only the second Browns player to win defensive rookie of the month since the award began in 1996. Cornerback Joe Haden won it for his performance in November 2010.

In 12 games this year, Schwesinger has tallied 106 total tackles with 10 TFLs, six QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.