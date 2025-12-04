LB Carson Schwesinger named defensive rookie of the month

Myles Garrett wasn’t the only monthly award winner from Cleveland in November.

The league has named linebacker Carson Schwesinger its defensive rookie of the month.

Schwesinger led all rookies with 39 total tackles and six tackles for loss in November, despite the Browns playing four games.

Schwesinger is only the second Browns player to win defensive rookie of the month since the award began in 1996. Cornerback Joe Haden won it for his performance in November 2010.

In 12 games this year, Schwesinger has tallied 106 total tackles with 10 TFLs, six QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.