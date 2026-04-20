LB Dondrea Tillman signs one-year deal with Broncos

The Broncos have linebacker Dondrea Tillman back in the fold.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Tillman has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. The deal sets Tillman up to make $1.075 million during the 2026 season.

Tillman signed with the Broncos in 2024 after playing three seasons for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL and UFL. He’s been a fixture on special teams in Denver and has also played 659 defensive snaps in 29 regular season appearances.

Tillman has 64 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions in that action. He has also been credited with 16 tackles in three postseason contests.