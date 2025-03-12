LB Jack Sanborn agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

The Cowboys are adding a defensive player.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Dallas is signing Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal.

Sanborn, 24, played his first three seasons with the Bears after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. While he was a rotational player on defense, he was a heavy special teams contributor. He was on the field for 84 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2024 along with 22 percent of defensive snaps.

In 2024, Sanborn recorded 35 total tackles with two for loss and 1.5 sacks.

By heading to Dallas, Sanborn will reunite with former Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus who is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.