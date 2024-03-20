LB Justin Strnad will stay in Denver after change of heart

Linebacker Justin Strnad was almost a Panther.

After agreeing to terms with the Panthers on a one-year deal, the free agent had a change of heart. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Strnad has decided to return to the Broncos on a one-year deal.

Strnad, 27, appeared in 50 games with five starts for the Broncos the past three seasons.

In 2023, he played 17 games and made five tackles, seeing action on 395 special teams snaps. Strnad has not played on defense since 2021.