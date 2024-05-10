 Skip navigation
LB Kalen DeLoach, DL Judge Culpepper among Bucs undrafted free agent signings

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:15 PM

The Buccaneers announced the signing of 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

Former Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach is one of the new additions to the roster. DeLoach started 37 games for the Seminoles and finished his college time with 212 tackles, 11.0 sacks, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The Buccaneers also signed former Toledo defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, who is the son of former Bucs defensive lineman Brad Culpepper. He had nine sacks last season.

The rest of the undrafted signings are Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad, Mississippi State safety Marcus Banks, Missouri guard Xavier Delgado, Appalachian State cornerback Tyrek Funderburk, Arkansas linebacker Antonio Grier, Cincinnati linebacker Daniel Grzesiak, Barton College wide receiver Kameron Johnson, Auburn guard Avery Jones, Southern Miss wide receiver Latreal Jones, Eastern Michigan wide receiver Tanner Knue, Toledo cornerback Chris McDonald, UCF linebacker Shaun Peterson, Arizona running back DJ Williams, and UTSA safety Rashad Wisdom.