 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Malcolm Rodriguez to return to Detroit on a one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2026 03:41 PM

The Lions have reached agreement on a one-year deal to bring back linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

The team selected Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, and he has spent his career in Detroit.

In 2024, he tore an ACL on Thanksgiving Day and needed almost a full year before returning to the field. He appeared in seven games last season, starting one, and totaled 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in 72 defensive snaps.

Rodriguez has recorded 164 tackles, three sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in 50 games, with 25 starts.