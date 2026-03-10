LB Malcolm Rodriguez to return to Detroit on a one-year deal

The Lions have reached agreement on a one-year deal to bring back linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

The team selected Rodriguez in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, and he has spent his career in Detroit.

In 2024, he tore an ACL on Thanksgiving Day and needed almost a full year before returning to the field. He appeared in seven games last season, starting one, and totaled 12 tackles and one tackle for loss in 72 defensive snaps.

Rodriguez has recorded 164 tackles, three sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in 50 games, with 25 starts.