League hasn’t disclosed fines for pre-game fights in 49ers-Browns and Cowboys-Chargers

The NFL, as of 2023, discloses all in-game fines to the media. For fines arising from pre-game infractions, who knows?

The weekly release of fines for Week 6 reflects no punishment for pre-game skirmishes at the 49ers-Browns game on Sunday or the Cowboys-Chargers game on Monday. And there has been no reporting from reporters employed by the NFL that any fines were imposed for the things that transpired before either game.

There should have been. On Sunday, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams came out of nowhere to blast Browns receiver Elijah Moore. On Monday night, Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler delivered a blow that dislodged the helmet of Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

If any fines were imposed, they have yet to be leaked. We’ll continue to ask questions to the right people, and to keep our eyes on the Twitter accounts of reporters on the NFL payroll.