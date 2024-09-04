 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Legal gambling on NFL games may reach $35 billion this season

  
Published September 4, 2024 05:00 AM

Business is booming for betting on the NFL.

The American Gaming Association estimates that $35 billion will be bet legally on the NFL this season, according to CNBC. That would be a 30 percent increase over last season, thanks to three more states legalizing sports gambling (bringing the total to 38 states where it’s legal to be on the NFL) and the proliferation of betting options leading more people to bet more money.

More than 95 percent of that betting will be done online, as apps make it easier than ever to gamble from home, and while watching games.

For most of its history, the NFL distanced itself from gambling, often talking about the ills associated with gambling — including the obvious fact that most people who bet on sports lose money doing so. But since the 2018, when states beyond Nevada began to legalize sports betting, the league has embraced gambling as a way to increase interest in football. For the NFL, legal gambling has been good for business, and the growth of gambling doesn’t appear close to stopping.